Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,376 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 59,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $427,166.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 302,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,793.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 244.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.