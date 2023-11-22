Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 22.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 128.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 172,364 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 245.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 709,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 503,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.28.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

