Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Holdings Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 28.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $148,234.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,078 shares in the company, valued at $23,907,361.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $26,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,343 shares in the company, valued at $828,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $148,234.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,078 shares in the company, valued at $23,907,361.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,924 shares of company stock worth $1,091,136. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

