Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,249 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG opened at $64.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,522 shares of company stock valued at $283,500 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

