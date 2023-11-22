Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 12,563 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 477,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,563 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $37,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.60. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $81.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

