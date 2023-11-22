iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 90.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,004,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,953 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $43,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $853,748,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,786.7% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,420 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,773,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 429.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 297,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,054,000 after purchasing an additional 241,619 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $98.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.06. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $109.01. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.