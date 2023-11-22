MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Sysco by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average of $70.61.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

