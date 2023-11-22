MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 7,100 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $154.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

