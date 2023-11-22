Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 16,069 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,069 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.59% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $39,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM stock opened at $150.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.54. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

