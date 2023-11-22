Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,798,013 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 199,757 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,013,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after buying an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,099,342,000 after purchasing an additional 224,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Boeing by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,010,574,000 after purchasing an additional 206,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $218.46 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $171.70 and a 1 year high of $243.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.82.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

