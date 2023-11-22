Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,589 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 571.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,598 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE MPC opened at $147.63 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $159.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

