Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 5,909 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $323,411.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,719.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $323,411.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,719.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,695 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:AIT opened at $160.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.16. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.94 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIT. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Applied Industrial Technologies

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.