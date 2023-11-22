The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,235,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 152,974 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.98% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,043,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,900.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 111,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,994,000 after buying an additional 106,018 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 130,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after acquiring an additional 41,362 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 90,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,273,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 3,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $337.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $389.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.45 and a 200 day moving average of $326.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.