Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,920 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $17,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,137,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,950,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $145.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $129.76 and a 52-week high of $157.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.30 and a 200-day moving average of $145.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

