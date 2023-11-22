Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.40 and last traded at $63.52. Approximately 17,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 123,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSEX. TheStreet cut Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Middlesex Water by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

