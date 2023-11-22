Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.95 and last traded at $41.16. Approximately 183,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 138,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.68.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

