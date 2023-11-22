ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.33

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.33 and last traded at $55.23, with a volume of 49290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.59.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day moving average is $50.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 98,060.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,055,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 219.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 342,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 148,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.