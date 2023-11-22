ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.33

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.33 and last traded at $55.23, with a volume of 49290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.59.
ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day moving average is $50.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93.
Institutional Trading of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 98,060.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,055,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 219.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 342,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 148,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter.
About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF
The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
