SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Up 7%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) traded up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.05. 748,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,090,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

SunOpta Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $586.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 10,771.3% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,673,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after buying an additional 5,621,425 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 36.0% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,357,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 623,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 21.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,057,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunOpta

(Get Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

Read More

