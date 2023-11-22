iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 44,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the previous session’s volume of 14,900 shares.The stock last traded at $62.64 and had previously closed at $62.15.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.09. The company has a market capitalization of $803.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 152,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 27,303 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

