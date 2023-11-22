SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.21

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$15.21 and last traded at C$15.26, with a volume of 217178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Desjardins set a C$22.75 price objective on shares of SSR Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.68.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SSRM

SSR Mining Price Performance

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of C$3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.26%.

About SSR Mining

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.