Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Shares Down 20%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 20% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 117,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 258,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Lomiko Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$6.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.87.

About Lomiko Metals

(Get Free Report)

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.