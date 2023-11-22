WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Down 4%

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. 71,718 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 92,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WKME shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WalkMe from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

WalkMe Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of WalkMe

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WalkMe by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 750,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 411,907 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 272,756 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in WalkMe by 30.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,089,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 253,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WalkMe by 18,725.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 216,659 shares during the last quarter.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

