Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Hits New 52-Week High at $166.89

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $166.89 and last traded at $166.82, with a volume of 106944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.10.

The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

