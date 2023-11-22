New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.53

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.53 and last traded at $45.47, with a volume of 258543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NYT shares. StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.12.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $598.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.49 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in New York Times during the second quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

