trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 213,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 84,951 shares.The stock last traded at $2.83 and had previously closed at $2.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TRVG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of trivago from $6.25 to $5.80 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.76.

trivago Trading Down 4.8 %

trivago Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $2.8138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On trivago

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in trivago during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in trivago by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

Featured Articles

