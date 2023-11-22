Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.01 and last traded at $53.04. Approximately 26,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 98,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZEUS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Olympic Steel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Olympic Steel Stock Up 0.2 %

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $608.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 5.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 394,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after buying an additional 115,908 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 11.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the second quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 373.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 31,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 24,806 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

