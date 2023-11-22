SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,666,356 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 263% from the previous session’s volume of 1,838,793 shares.The stock last traded at $62.96 and had previously closed at $62.39.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.15.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

