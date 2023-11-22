Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $162.39

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $162.39 and last traded at $162.39, with a volume of 51132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.13.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGC. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

