Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $9.25. 2,698,496 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,581,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 129.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,048,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,993,000 after buying an additional 1,356,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Articles

