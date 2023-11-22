Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Stock Price Down 4%

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.79. 227,923 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 225,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

ICVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $525.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVX. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Icosavax by 11.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 28,686 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Icosavax by 97.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 3,589.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 196,702 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

