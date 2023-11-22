Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Up 27.6% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $431.45 million and $193.52 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001459 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00055162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00023693 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011678 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 811,886,348 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

