Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Sets New 52-Week High at $272.94

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $272.94 and last traded at $272.33, with a volume of 56318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $271.04.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MORN shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 166.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

In related news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $107,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,710.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail S. Landis sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,021 shares of company stock valued at $34,221,983. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Morningstar by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,456,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,728,000 after acquiring an additional 125,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,853,000 after purchasing an additional 30,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,957,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,481,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Morningstar by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,326,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,745,000 after buying an additional 98,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 43.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,989,000 after buying an additional 378,671 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

