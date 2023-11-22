WestRock (WRK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WestRock (NYSE: WRK) recently:

11/17/2023 – WestRock was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/16/2023 – WestRock is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/14/2023 – WestRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – WestRock had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – WestRock is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/31/2023 – WestRock is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/23/2023 – WestRock is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/15/2023 – WestRock is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2023 – WestRock is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/29/2023 – WestRock is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WestRock Stock Up 1.4 %

WRK opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is -18.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in WestRock by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

