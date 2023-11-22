Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $156.54

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $156.54 and last traded at $156.04, with a volume of 714326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.39.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Comerica Bank grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 548.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 25,683 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 138,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

