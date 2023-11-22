Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $40.34 million and $1.14 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00055162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00023693 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011678 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004577 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,343,564 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.