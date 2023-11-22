Navcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $37,777.21 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $37,777.21 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00136792 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00024598 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008248 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002764 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.