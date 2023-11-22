Chellitcoin (CHLT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.96 Billion

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Chellitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Chellitcoin has a total market cap of $3.96 billion and $10.49 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chellitcoin Profile

Chellitcoin was first traded on July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chellitcoin is chellitcoin.com. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.

[Telegram](https://t.me/chellitofficial)”

