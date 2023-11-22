Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $73.52 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 794,484,231 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 794,472,481.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00317202 USD and is up 3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $82.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
