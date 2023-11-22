William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 80,773 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80,773 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.79% of Federal Signal worth $30,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 22.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. DA Davidson lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 16.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $3,682,568.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.