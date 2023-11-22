William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $34.04 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $34,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total transaction of $166,023.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,885.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,727.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,863 shares of company stock worth $1,223,087. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $212.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.