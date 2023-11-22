William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 19,981 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,049,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $35,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Methode Electronics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,660,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MEI stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $858.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.06. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.28 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 6.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 36.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Methode Electronics

In other news, CEO Donald W. Duda purchased 23,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.80 per share, with a total value of $506,741.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 23,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,741. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MEI

Methode Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.