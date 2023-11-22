William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 817,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $36,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WERN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,518,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,541,000 after acquiring an additional 54,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,631,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,446,000 after acquiring an additional 108,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,799,000 after acquiring an additional 79,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,656,000 after purchasing an additional 51,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.01. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $817.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.72 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WERN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

