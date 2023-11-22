William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 12,899 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,072 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $35,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,067,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,419 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after purchasing an additional 762,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,735,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 275,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCBI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.15 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 279,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,828,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.15 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,828,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $436,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,162,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,050. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $472.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.