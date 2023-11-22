ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 122,585 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,585 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $9,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $101,609,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 993.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,670,000 after acquiring an additional 572,403 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 436.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 555,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,839,000 after acquiring an additional 451,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,619,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.53.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX opened at $141.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.57 and a 200 day moving average of $147.90. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.93, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.



