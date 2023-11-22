3,240,399 Shares in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,240,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,135,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.78% of Ecovyst at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 212.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 35.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 84,711 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ecovyst by 21.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 31,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECVT opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECVT shares. Citigroup began coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Ecovyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

