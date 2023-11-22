William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,832,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,186 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.09% of Elme Communities worth $30,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELME. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 370,551 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elme Communities by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elme Communities by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,457,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,959,000 after buying an additional 21,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after acquiring an additional 21,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Elme Communities Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ELME opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. Elme Communities has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -118.03%.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

