Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Spire worth $32,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 1,419.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $75.83. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Spire Increases Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.14). Spire had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spire news, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.95 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.95 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,475. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $47,067.18. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,470 shares in the company, valued at $88,817.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $184,717 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Spire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

