William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Maximus worth $40,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 72.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $477,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,231 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,673,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Maximus during the first quarter worth approximately $12,821,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Maximus by 127.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 126,257 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Maximus by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,742,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,114,000 after buying an additional 123,624 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $83.90 on Wednesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.73 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Maximus Increases Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Maximus’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 45.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Maximus in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $107,837.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,217.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $107,837.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,217.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $150,099.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,259 shares of company stock worth $2,120,083 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

