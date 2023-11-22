William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,062,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,615 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $38,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -172.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on HR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HR

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.