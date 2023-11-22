argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in argenx were worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in argenx by 2.9% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in argenx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 5.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $491.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.08. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $333.07 and a 52 week high of $550.76.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $604.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $545.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.25.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

